Kirman Arthur Pineo - Obituary

Kirman Arthur Pineo, 79, of Franconia, N.H., died July 13, 2019, at Littleton Regional Healthcare following a short but severe illness.
Kirm was born June 21, 1940, in Wolfeboro, N.H., the son of Avert and Hildred (Bradley) Pineo. He attended school in Bethlehem, N.H., and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he attained the rank of corporal, Combat Engineer NCO, high scores in marksmanship and certification in explosives.
Following his discharge, Kirm continued his service in the NH National Guard, and went to work in Franconia Notch State Park for the Cannon Mountain Ski Area, in his words, “until something better came along.” He retired from Cannon Mountain in 1999 after working there for 35 years on mechanical and construction projects. He worked on construction of the new Aerial Tramway which opened in 1981. He was known as an expert snow groomer and spent many nights smoothing the trails for local skiers. After his retirement, he was asked to return to Cannon to work on one last construction project, the new Tuckerbook ski area, before continuing his “retirement” as a machinist and equipment operator. He was known for creating wonderful and useful items like wood splitters and Old Man of the Mountain andirons.
He married Edda (Hepworth) on January 1, 1993 and they made their home in Franconia. His many friends and family members remember him riding his blue and white classic Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, “Pinto,” with Edda, and driving his black Ford dual-wheel truck to his “office” at a local restaurant.
Kirm was a machinist, a welder, a trucker, a mechanic, and a heavy equipment operator, known for his finesse with heavy machinery and for being able to solve difficult mechanical problems and manufacture just about anything in his home workshop. He had a keen sense of humor and a propensity to help people out of a jam
Kirm was a first generation American of Canadian and British ancestry on his mother’s side. Over the years, Kirm traveled to the United Kingdom and Norway to visit family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brothers Ralph Pineo of Franconia and Raymond Pineo of Lisbon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Edda; his four sisters, Lois and husband Damus Champagne of Littleton, June and husband George Paige of Lisbon, Joan Towle of Hudson, and Gail and husband Richard Rogers of Concho, Arizona; his sister-in-law Bonnie Pineo of Lisbon; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Elmwood Cemetery, Route 116 in Franconia for friends and family, followed by a celebration of life at his home on Sawmill Lane. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
