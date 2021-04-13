Kobe Allen Bedor - Obituary

Kobe Allen Bedor, born Aug. 17, 2001, died unexpectedly at home on April 11, 2021.
Kobe was known for his magnetic personality, sense of humor and his selflessness. He was a very protective big brother. He loved his family and friends with every inch of his huge heart. Kobe had a passion for snowboarding, camping, and spending time around a campfire with his family and friends. He always had a special ability to make anyone laugh and feel welcomed whether he knew them for 10 minutes or 10 years. Kobe was always striving to make a better future that he and his family would be proud of. His goal in life was to someday become a good Dad. He will leave a huge hole in many hearts.
Kobe is survived by his mother; Melissa Bedor of Newark, his father; Jonathan Rutledge and wife Amy of E. St. Johnsbury. Siblings; Caydence, Jonathan II, Jace, Akyra, Brandon and Destiny.
Grandparents Pam and Dean Eastman of Sutton, several aunts, uncles and cousins. His extended family Sarah, Harrison, Mary and Jeff Simpson of Lyndonville.
Kobe was predeceased by grandparents Russell Bedor and Linda Rutledge.
No services will be scheduled at this time. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Kobe Bedor’ s name.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
