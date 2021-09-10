Kristi Garner Obituary

Kristi Lea (Eastman) Garner, 54, East Montpelier, Vt., died on Sunday May 23, 2021.
Kristi was born on Oct. 16, 1966, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Joan (Stearns) and Vernold “Cutplug” Eastman.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain Union, Class of 1984. After relocating to Roxbury, Vt. she met and married Charles Garner.
Kristi was the youngest of six children and spent her childhood in South Ryegate, Vt. She loved to care for her family’s horses; during the summer she would attend horse camp at Billings Farm. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings and dressing up her toddler nieces in clothes and makeup while she sang away to the radio. Kristi also loved spending time with her first cousin Sandy Perry, and they would get into all sorts of trouble together as kids. She loved dancing and music, and she enjoyed gatherings at Frye’s Barn with the family. She loved to swim in the backyard pool and helped teach her nieces how to swim. Like her father, she had a serious sweet tooth and loved to play cards and dice. Kristi was always on the hunt at yard sales and thrift shops, treasuring the art of finding a good deal. Her daughter Sarah was the apple of her eye. Kristi never missed an opportunity to celebrate her many achievements and shower her with love. She was very much looking forward to meeting her granddaughter, who was born two days after Kristi passed.
Kristi was predeceased by her parents Joan and Vernold Eastman, and by her sister Lori Greer in March of 2011.
She is survived by daughter Sarah Miller and husband Shane and their daughter McKenna Nicole of Reno, Nev.; her sister Cynthia Taylor of Burlington, Vt., her sister Patricia Eastman of Bonita Springs, Fla., her brother Jeffrey Eastman of Overland Park, Kansas, and her sister Connie Eastman of Montpelier, Vt.; her niece and nephews Lindsay Taylor, Meggin Taylor, Trevor Greer, Chase Eastman, Jack Eastman and Emma Eastman; her ex-husband Charles Garner; and two cats, Bonnie and Clyde.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Pinehurst Cemetery, South Ryegate, Vt.
Thanks to Gandin Brothers and Ricker Funeral Home for their compassion and service to our family over the years. Thanks also to the family of Daniel Perry for their support and love.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
