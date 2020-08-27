Kristine Gentry - Obituary

Kristine Gentry, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. She was an incredible Special Education Teacher for almost 30 years in Littleton. She was a hard-working teacher and single Mother.
Kris leaves behind a sister, Linda, and a daughter, Lindsay.
Her favorite activities involved her beloved Grandchild, Isabella. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Her wishes are not to have a service and, instead, for friends to donate in her name to her two favorite charities, the ASPCA and/or Pitbulls and Parolees.
