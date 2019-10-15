Krystina Lee Crews - Obituary

Krystina Lee Crews, 14, of the Monroe Road, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Bath, N.H., from injuries sustained in an accident.
Krystina was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Sept. 17, 2005, to Erin M. Hannett and Gregory E. Crews Sr.
Krystina loved taking selfies, camping, and spending time with her friends. She enjoyed pizza, chocolate, and junk food. She was obsessed with soft fuzzy blankets.
She is survived by her mother, Erin Stimson and husband Mike; her father, Greg Crews Sr.; and her siblings: James, Ashlyn, Harley, Gavin, Gregory, Axel, Wallace, and Hunter. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Rachel Hannett and Richard Hannett; paternal grandparents, Sandy Roy and husband Casey; paternal grandfather, James E. Crews Sr.; maternal great grandparents, Alfred Hannett and wife Karen and Carolyn Bricknell and husband Steve and Florence Mathewson; paternal great-grandmothers Virginia Sulham and Billa Crews; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was predeceased by her paternal and maternal great-grandfathers, Edward Sulham, James C. Crews, and Durwood Mathewson; and her maternal great-great-grandmother, Edna Bowley.
A celebration of Krystina’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., at the Cookman property on the South Bayley Hazen Road, Wells River, Vt.
Memorial contributions in Krystina’s name may be made to the Grafton County Home Association, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
