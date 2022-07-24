Kurt John Lucas Obituary

Kurt John Lucas of Manchester, N.H., formerly of Franconia, passed peacefully on June 28, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Amherst, N.H., following a long struggle with diabetes and renal disease.

He was the loving husband of Karen Woodford Lucas for nearly 47 years, and the proud father of Adam Woodford Lucas of Goffstown. He and his son shared many wonderful father-son adventures, especially a memorable trip to Las Vegas for Adam’s 21st birthday. Kurt also leaves daughter-in-law Sara Tejada Lucas, and grandson Noah Clark Lucas, the light of his life. He is survived by his sister Linda Lucas Ford of Franconia, brother Richard Lucas (Susan Strayer) of Hamden, Conn., sister-in-law Cheryl Woodford Nevins (Don), of Reno, Nev., brothers-in-law David Woodford (Diane) of Voorhees, N.J., and Jeff Woodford (Benay) of Southbury, Conn., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

