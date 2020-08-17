Kyle James Lamarre - Obituary

Kyle James Lamarre, 28, of Charlotte, N.C. and formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Kyle was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Feb. 29, 1992, to Paul and Jessie (Stapelfeld) Lamarre. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 2010 and then attended the Advanced Welding Institute in Burlington, Vt. He was a dedicated employee with strong-minded goals and a love of his work. As a steelworker, Kyle was very well-traveled to wherever needed, to do the toughest jobs for as long as it took. (seven 12’s)
Family was Kyle’s first love. On Sept. 6, 2018, Kyle welcomed the light of his life into the world when his fiancée Jenn Robinson gave birth to their son Levi James. A love that will live on. Kyle was a loyal friend who connected on levels that most people couldn’t, which made him special to those that knew him well.
Survivors include his fiancée: Jenn Robinson of Charlotte, N.C.; his son: Levi Lamarre; parents: Paul and Jessie Lamarre of St. Johnsbury; sister: Devon Lamarre and two brothers: Evan and Cameron, all of St. Johnsbury; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Jenn’s parents, siblings and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a Trust Fund for Levi Lamarre can be sent to Community Bank, 481 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 (formerly Merchants Bank). Cards and donations to the fund can also be sent directly to Paul and Jessie Lamarre (130 Union St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819) or Jenn Robinson (9610 Raucourt, Charlotte, NC 28215).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.