Kyle Reydon Proctor Obituary

Funeral services for Kyle Reydon Proctor will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. The service will be hosted by First Baptist Church in El Reno, Okla. with Reverend Harold Petree officiating.
Burial will follow in the El Reno Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home.
Kyle was born Jan. 27, 1961, in El Reno, Okla. Kyle passed away Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Franklinton, N.C. with his family by his side.
Kyle graduated from El Reno High School and attended Rose State College where he attained an Associate’s Degree in respiratory therapy. Kyle worked for the respiratory sales division for Vyaire Medical. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in El Reno. Kyle was an avid Sooners fan, and he also loved his Harley motorcycle. He was a member of the American Legion Sons of the Legion, Legion Riders Post 7 and Patriot Guard Riders.
He married Trisha Ahrens May 31, 2002, in El Reno; she survives him. He is also survived by his children, Landon Kyle Proctor and wife Angela of Moore, Okla., Logan Blake Proctor and wife Britanee of El Reno, Okla., Lauren Kate (Proctor) Epps and husband Jordan of Sparta, Mo., Tyler Matthew Saul of Manitou, Okla. and Brandon Lee Saul and wife Alison of Ft. Huachuca, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Vicki (Reuter) Proctor of El Reno, Okla.; brother, Kevin Jay Proctor of Ryegate, Vt.; sister, Mary DeAnn (Proctor) Riley of El Reno, Okla.; granddaughter, Harper Lee Epps; nieces and nephews, Richard Shane Proctor, Trisha Ann Murray, Jay Quinten Riley, Michael William Riley and Brynna DeAnn Riley.
Kyle was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Jay Proctor, Betty Jean (Wilson) Proctor and brother Richard Kent Proctor.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.