Kyle T. Gray Obituary

Kyle T. Gray, 64, of Lyndon, Vt., died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at The Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center in Lyndon. He was born on Nov. 5, 1957 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, the son of Russell C. and Gloria A. Gray.
Kyle was predeceased by his parents, infant sister, Shirley Degreenia, infant brother, Martin Degreenia, and sister, Patience Gray Rosebery.
He is survived by his son, Kyle Hawksworth, his brothers, Arthur Gray (Lisa), Leslie Degreenia (Norma), and Keith Gray; his sisters, Sylvia LaCourse (Gilman), Marjorie Carter (Michael), Rachel Demers (Guy), and Judy Allard (David).
Kyle faced many hardships in his life and persevered without complaint. He was fiercely independent, headstrong, at times reclusive and reticent, all masking a kind and lowly spirit.
Kyle could often be seen riding his bike uptown either laden with groceries or his fishing gear. Thanks to all those in the community who gave him a wide berth or stopped to offer assistance or a ride, which he typically refused, even from family members.
Special thanks to all the people who cared so compassionately for Kyle throughout his struggle with cancer at Corner Medical, Kinney Drugs, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Weeks Memorial, The Cotton Center, NVRH, Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, and The Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family later this summer.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Trust Fund, 1 National Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton. To view Kyle’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit https://csnh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.