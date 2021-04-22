L. Franklin “Frank” Dill passed away quietly at home on Feb. 3, 2021. He was born Nov. 19, 1939 in Salem, N.J., the beloved son of Lester and Lillian Dill formerly of Felton.
He is survived in life by his wife Sandra “Sandy” A. Dill of 60 years. Additionally, he is survived by his three sons: David A. Dill and his wife Ethel M. Milam Dill, Darrell J. Dill and his companion Connie M. Davis, Gregory “Greg” T. Dill and his companion Patricia “Patty” Martinize as well as his sister Virginia “Ginny” Wilkins of Frederica. He also is survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ralph T. Dill formally of Dover. Mr. Dill graduated from Felton High School in 1957 and the University of Delaware in 1967.
He enjoyed flying, bird watching and spending time with family and grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date and time.
