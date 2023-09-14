Larry Gerry Moulton Obituary

Larry Gerald Moulton, 75, passed away Sept. 9, 2023 following a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 8, 1947, in Newport, Vt. The son of Gerald and Madeline Moulton.
Larry was a graduate of Derby Academy, Class of 1967. While in high school Larry met and created a strong friendship with Lucien Grenier and Ulric Wright. Spending time with these two men, especially at the farm, was memories he talked about often. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army from 1968-1971 and served in Vietnam. Being an Army veteran was an accomplishment that Larry was very proud of. At a young age Larry loved to drive, and sometimes too fast! He was often caught racing his 1969 mustang, against his brother David’s 1968 GTO. Father Castle told Larry he needed to find a career, and if he loved to drive, he would find him a job that allowed that. In 1971 he began his truck driving career at Ethan Allen Manufacturing, where he met and fell in love with his wife Brigitte McCoy. They married on Feb. 24, 1973, and celebrated their 50th anniversary this past February. During their 50 years of marriage, they created a family that was Larry’s proudest accomplishment.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy Moulton and Brittany Scott, Crystal Cota, and favorite son-in-law Tim, Jamie Moulton, Cassy Moulton and Matthew Wright, Cally Moulton, and Tim Russell, and his wife Brigitte.
While raising his family Larry decided to leave his job at Ethan Allen in September of 1980 and purchased a farm in beautiful Brownington, Vt. where he lived his life doing what he loved. Even though farming was his true passion he couldn’t stay away from long haul trucking and went to work for B & B Trucking in Orleans from 1993-2012, before retiring. While at B & B Larry formed a fast friendship with Dale Provencher, that remained strong and very important to him for the remainder of his life.
He enjoyed his retirement and spent time fishing with his grandchildren and participating in the local fishing derby’s. He also loved attending the yearly Charleston Fire Department oyster supper with his sister Cheryl, and his brother Darold and his late wife Carlotta, the Orleans County Rod & Gun Club Turkey Shoot with his family, reading his newspaper, and napping wherever and whenever he could. His favorite part of his retirement was the time it allowed him to spend with his grandchildren, who were the true loves of his life. Hunter, Ebony, Brendan, Samantha, Emma, Gracie, and Paisley. They made him smile every day, and he was proud of everything they did. He enjoyed talking about war history with Hunter, weekly phone calls with Ebony, target practicing with Brendan, fishing at Brownington Pond with Samantha, picking Emma & Gracie up from school and stopping for snacks at Evansville Trading Post, and lunch dates with Paisley.
He was known most famously for the number of times he cheated death in the past; Larry was one of the strongest, luckiest men around. He racked up many emergency air miles on his many trips to Dartmouth.
He is also survived by his siblings Darold Moulton, Cheryl Demers, Cathy Graham, and Carolyn Skyes & husband Brian; his best friend Dale Provencher, close family friends Erika Young, Alexis Lefaivre, and Scott Scelza, and many more family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Gerald Moulton, his mother Madeline Moulton, and his brothers David and Jimmy.
Larry held a special place in his heart for St. Jude Children’s hospital and sent a monthly donation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
A graveside service will be held on Oct. 8 at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Prue officiating, and a lunch reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. at The Barn at the Top of the World on Quarry Road in Derby. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
