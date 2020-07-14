Larry Leavitt Sr. - Obituary

After a courageous battle with cancer, Larry Leavitt Sr. died peacefully at home on July 9, 2020 in Littleton, N.H. at the age of 74 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his dedicated wife of 44 years, Linda Leavitt.
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Leavitt; his son and his wife Larry and Michelle Leavitt of Littleton; his grandchildren, Miranda and Ryan Daveau of Massachusetts, Jeremy Leavitt and Margaret Morlang of Barrington, N.H., Samantha Alfieri, Cameron Alfieri, and Gabrielle Leavitt all of Littleton, N.H.; his great-grandchildren Landon, Ella, and Cole Daveau of Massachusetts; Holden, Esme, and Braxten of Littleton, N.H.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed being around family and was always telling jokes. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, sugaring and going to camp with friends and family. He was often seen working around his house. He was described by his family as the most loving, hardworking, selfless, brave man you would ever meet. He had a sarcasm about him that would always make everyone around him laugh. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him.
He is predeceased in death by his brother Donald Leavitt; his mother Arlene Leavitt; his father Donald Leavitt; and his grandson Brodie Leavitt who welcomed him with open arms on the second anniversary of his death. They had a plan and his family feels great comfort in knowing they are together.
There will be no formal services per Larry’s wishes. There will be a celebration of life privately for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers Larry would have wanted donations made to the Brodie Leavitt Memorial Fund.
