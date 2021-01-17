Larry R. Harney - Obituary

Larry R. Harney passed away at his home on January 15, 2021, supported by his eldest daughter and his life partner. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark to military parents James and Britta Harney. Larry’s younger years were spent in the New York, Ohio, and Connecticut areas before finally moving to Saint Johnsbury, Vt.
Before sustaining a work-related injury, Larry was a laborer, worked in a factory creating rebar and in the forestry field. Larry had a lifetime love for the Washington Redskins, NASCAR, hunting and fishing. During warm months Larry could be found spending time with his family, his animals, tending to his garden and fishing the rivers and streams of Vermont. During the winter months, Larry could be found watching TV or driving the back roads looking for wildlife with his Old Rock & Roll blaring.
Larry is survived by his life partner: Donna Simpson of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; his children: Jessica Harney of Newport Center, Vt., Kelly and Donald Willingham of Tampa, Fla., Kyle Harney of West Charleston, Vt., Dustin and Sierra Collins of Lyndonville, Vt., Johnnie Simpson and Christine Shepardson, Everett Simpson, Tonya Simpson and Josh Holycross, and Harry Simpson all of St. Johnsbury; his grandchildren: Destiny, Makayla, Dylan, Owen, Skylyn, Aaliyah, Peyton, Mya, Lydia, Decora, Kiarra, Ethan, Logan, Evan, Brooke, Christian, Elijah, Hanna, Ariel, and Connor; his great-grandchildren: Abel and Bentley; a brother: Maurice Harney; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was predeceased by his father: James Harney; his mother: Britta Harney; his sister: Brenda; and his dog: Mocha.
Services can not be held at this time due to Covid restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s name can be made to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/donate
Sayles Funeral Home in St. Johnsbury, Vt., is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
