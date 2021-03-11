Laura ‘Bing’ Avery Page - Obituary

Laura “Bing” Avery Page – Groton, Vt., March 9, 2021: If there was ever any doubt of angels walking among us, you need look no further than the life of Laura “Bing” Page to know that it is true.
Rumor is that Laura earned her nickname “Bing” while banging her dish on her highchair. Her nickname certainly stood the test of time - as everyone knew her as “Bing.”
Bing was born on Aug. 23, 1935 to Orpha Thomlinson and Leslie Avery, in West Topsham, Vt. Bing graduated from Groton High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Deane Page of Groton on Sept. 4, 1954 – and Bing and Deane settled in her family home on Minard Hill in Groton.
Bing strongly believed in being actively engaged in her community. She was a former President of the Local United Methodist Women, and passionate about her volunteer work with the Groton Community Club and the Groton Historical Society. Bing contributed her time and talents to the Groton Jr. High Youth Group, Superintendent of Groton Methodist Church Sunday School; Treasurer of the Parent Teacher Association; 4-H Leader; Groton School Board Member; State Grange Initiation Team member and past Chairperson of the World Famous Groton Fall Foliage Chicken Pie Supper.
Bing dedicated her life to family, church and community. Her unselfish love and faith influenced many, and inspired the best in all. For Bing it was all about her family. When Bing and Deane’s oldest son Kent “Kappy” Page, was severely and tragically injured in 1975 - Bing and Deane chose to bring Kappy home to Groton, to lovingly provide him with the round-the-clock care required. While committed to Kappy’s constant care – Bing still had plenty of love and affection available for her husband, children, grandchildren, family, friends, and community. Bing was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed nothing more than creating a great meal for family and friends. The grandchildren often reminisce about the blueberry pancakes abundantly provided for them at the very magical, Lone Pine Camp on Groton Pond. Marching up “G and G’s” driveway after a long day of school, to find Grammy waiting with homemade goodies was the highlight of the grandkids’ day.
In 1982, Bing was chosen as the Vermont Mother of the Year. Bing said that being a parent is a God-given gift. During the Mother of the Year ceremony, Ida Dennis, former Groton Town Clerk said, “Bing has actively participated in many a community affair. In church, in school and youth group, when needed, Bing was there. Laura’s positive attitude, her courage, cheerfulness and willingness to help whenever, and wherever possible, has won our admiration and our appreciation - with her continued dedication and loyalty to God, family, community and country – all intermingled and strongly woven into the pattern of her life. She is indeed a true inspiration to many.”
In her final hours, daughter De-Ann asked her Mom for any advice. Bing said, “To be happy. To love your spouse and your children. To find out what everyone needs.” As exemplified throughout her life, Bing’s parting thoughts focused on the needs of others.
Bing is reunited with her beloved husband Deane and her son Kent “Kappy” Page. She will be forever remembered by daughter De-Ann Page Welch and husband Michael, son Thomas W. Page and his wife Janet; Grandchildren: Andrew and Jocelyn Page and daughter Violet; Keith and Lauren Page and daughter Eleanor; Natalie Page; Willis and Samantha Page and son Lyle Deane; Michelle R. Welch and partner Rhiana Cortez; Stanley and Amanda Welch, family, friends, and the entire community.
In lieu of flowers, Bing’s family encourages memorial contributions to Groton United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Groton, VT 05046, Groton Historical Society, PO Box 89, Groton, VT 05046, and/or Groton Community Club, 848 West Shore Dr. Groton, VT 05046
A celebration of Bing’s life will be planned for a later date.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
