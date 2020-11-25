Laura Duffy - Obituary

Laura Duffy, 34, of Lyndonville, VT passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Laura was born on December 2, 1985, in Montpelier, VT to Ryan and Karen (Huppe) Duffy. She was raised in Essex and attended Essex and Danville High School, graduating in 2003. She did clerical work at the Dead River Company. Laura enjoyed camping, riding 4-wheelers, and tending her small flower garden. She loved gathering with family and friends and especially spending time with her children.
Survivors include her father: Ryan Duffy and wife, Joann, of Danville, VT; her mother: Karen Huppe of Deltona, FL; her children: Jaxson and Kinsey Laferriere of Danville; brother: Brandon Sweet of Fairfax, VT; sister: Michelle Duffy and her fiancé, Thomas Marrier, of Deltona, FL; a step-sister: Amanda Killam and husband, Nate; a step-brother: Nicholas Williams and wife, Linsey; her special friend: Chad Hudson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her grandparents: Richard and Joan Duffy of Waterbury Center, VT and Lionel and Rose Huppe of New Hampshire.
A Celebration of Life and Graveside service at the Waterbury Center Cemetery will be planned for the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made at any local Union Bank for the savings account set up for Laura’s children: Jaxon and Kinsey Laferriere.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
