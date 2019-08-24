Laura J. Webster - Obituary

Laura J. Webster: “A Senior that loved McIndoe Falls, Vermont”
Laura Jean Webster, 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H.
Laura was born and raised in Newport, Vt. to Gordon and Florabell (LaClaire) Bartlett. She attended Newport High School graduating with the Class of 1949. On Dec. 12, 1950, Laura married Arthur Webster and joined him in Stuttgart, Germany during WWII. Laura co-owned Webster’s Store in McIndoe Falls. Her homemade pies were legendary. She loved to sing and participated as a member of the North Country Chorus for many years. Laura was also was a dedicated member of the Grace United Methodist Church of St. Johnsbury.
Survivors include her children, son: Roland Webster and wife, Aimee, of Overgaard, Ariz.; and daughter: Ellyn Ingalls of Waterford, Vt.; and two grandchildren: Brieanna and Keith Ingalls.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years: Arthur Webster.
Services to include a Memorial Service at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt., followed by burial at Coventry Cemetery will be held in October. Date and time to be announced.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.