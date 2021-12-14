Laura Janice Carpenter Morin Obituary

Laura Janice Carpenter Morin, 88, of Lake Road, Lunenburg, Vt., passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 9, 2021, after a time of failing health.
Laura was born in Barre, Vt. on April 11, 1933, the daughter of George and Florence (Magoon) Carpenter. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre.
Laura worked as an LNA in both private and public care. She was employed for many years at Weeks Medical Center, Lancaster, and also worked at various hospitals in Florida. She was a Communicant of the Gate of Heaven Parish and enjoyed an active social life with friends.
Surviving family members include her daughters, Cheryl Morin Stearns of Davidson, N.C., Sherry Morin Barton and husband Henry of Ocala, Fla., Shelly Hirn of Waxhaw, N.C., Launa Morin-Glover and husband Doug of Sugar Hill, N.H; siblings, David Carpenter of Cranston, R.I., Norman Carpenter of Jacksonville, Ark, Roberta Buley of Rutland, Vt., Michael Carpenter of Swanton, Vt.; eight grandchildren (Lauren, Patrick, Hannah, Jacob, Sage, Jordan, Alexa and Benjamin), one great-granddaughter (Eleanor), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Albert “Bert” Morin and siblings Barbara Pliscotsky, George Carpenter and Cynthia Peake.
Laura also leaves behind her treasured friend, Sylvia Doolan and her loving sister-in-law, Sis Moffett.
There are no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster. An announcement will be made prior to.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to the Tabernacle Society at the Gate of Heaven Parish.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
