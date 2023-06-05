Laura M. Johnson Obituary

Laura M. Johnson, 90, of South Peacham, Vt., passed away Dec. 22, 2022, at Evergreen House Health Center in East Providence, R.I. Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Stella (Ashford) Berwick and the wife of the late Dexter P. Johnson.
Laura grew up in Peacham until moving first to Washington state, then New Hampshire, and finally settled in Pawtucket, R.I. She worked as a purchasing agent for General Electric’s Base Plant in Providence, R.I., and later for their Wiring Device division in Warwick, R.I., from which she retired. After retiring she moved back to her childhood home in South Peacham. She was active in her community and was a member of the Peacham Women’s Fellowship and served on the Peacham Cemetery Preservation Board. In order to honor unrecognized local veterans, she designed and oversaw the placement of the newest Peacham Veterans monument. She was well-known for the beautiful quilts she made and gave to family, friends and local fundraisers. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, cooking, quilting, gardening, antiquing, traveling and most of all, giving to others.
Laura is survived by her loving daughter Laurie (Berard) Mailhot and her husband Douglas Mailhot of Seekonk, Massachusetts, her step-son Karl Johnson and his wife Christina of Monroe, N.H. and her step-daughter Katrin (Johnson) Armstrong of Goffstown, N.H. She was predeceased by her step-daughters Karen (Johnson) Bosquet and Kristin (Johnson) Scofield and her step-son Kelley Johnson. She was the beloved grandmother, known as “Mimi”, of Meaghan (Mailhot) Cardin and her husband John, Matthew Mailhot and his wife Shelby (Rodgers) and Mitchell Mailhot and his partner, Taylor Brittain, and great-grandmother of Cameron, Brayden, Irelynn and Chloe and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Francis Berwick and his wife Gracia and loving aunt to Fred and Cheryl (Berwick) Stevenson, Jeff and Cindy Berwick, Bruce and Wanda Berwick and Phillip and Lynne (Berwick) Palmer and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Peacham Cemetery, Academy Hill, Peacham, Vt.
