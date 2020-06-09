1927-2020
Laura Rodger, 92, passed away in Lebanon, N.H. on April 7, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Elizabeth Church in Lyndonville on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. with Father Hahr. Burial will take place immediately following the mass at Woodmont Cemetery in E. Burke, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.