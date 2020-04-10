Laura ‘Tommie’ Rodger - Obituary

Laura “Tommie” Rodger, 92, of Newark, Vt. passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center in Lebanon, N.H. on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020.
Tommie was born at home and raised in Newark, Vt., the daughter of the late Peter and Florence (Cross) Sebastin. She was married 46 years to Richard H. Rodger.
She enjoyed being surrounded by family gatherings and friends, playing card games and board games. Tommie looked forward to Monday lunches at the Burke Meal Site followed by playing bingo and Monday night suppers with her son, Rocky and his wife, Charlotte, and granddaughter Terry, and her husband, Bud.
Over the years, she enjoyed cooking at Burke Mountain, Lyndon Institute, Lyndon State College, East Burke School, and the St. Johnsbury House.
Tommie is survived by a son, Rodrick Rodger (Charlotte); a daughter, Kathlyn Gray (Stanley); a sister, Florence LeBarron; grandchildren, Terry Littlefield (Bud), Mary Lowry, Penny Barnes, Timothy Gray, Candy Dolman (Jared), Cindy Rodger, Johnathan Rodger, Richard Rodger, Rodger Sheldon (Valerie), Steve Sheldon (Melissa), Karl Sheldon (Crystal), Rodrick Rodger (Jen), Thomas Rodger and Adam Rodger (Heather); nephews, Scott LeBarron and Gary LeBarron and many Great and Great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Rodger; son, Richard P. Rodger and a daughter, Maxine Rodger.
For Calling hours given the current social restrictions, the family will be available from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville for a special drive-by-visitation. Guests are to drive south on Main Street exiting on Center Street but remain in their vehicles. This will be your opportunity to show your love and support.
As restrictions subside, A Mass of Christian Burial is being scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Church in Lyndonville with the burial to follow at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke with a small luncheon at the Burke Sr. Meal Site afterward.
Memorial donations may be made to the Burke Senior Meal Site, PO Box 100 (212 School Street), West Burke, VT 05871.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.