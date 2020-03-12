Laurel Jeanette “Lolli” Goodwin, 73, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on March 29, 1946, a daughter of Norman and Marion (Hatley) Murray and was raised in Groton, Vt. and graduated from Groton High School.
Survivors include her daughter, Valerie Joda and husband Stephen of Centennial, Colo.; a grandson, Noah Bogie and wife Brittany Fulton Bogie and twin great grandsons Jacob and Caleb Bogie of Monroe; her siblings, Norma Murphy, Judy Thresher, Janie Tuite, William Murray, and James Murray; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In keeping with Lolli’s wishes there are no public services being planned.
For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangments.
