Laurence Maxwell Stinehour, was born July 27, 1929 and passed Aug. 20, 2019 due to declining health at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H. Laurence was born in White River Jct., Vt., the son of Maxwell and Emily (Orgee) Stinehour.
He graduated from the Whitefield School, class of 1947. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Navy. After a few years, Larry came back and worked at The Stinehour Press. He held many jobs within the business. Retiring in 1994, Larry and his wife Jean moved to Florida. They returned to Littleton in 1998.
If Larry gave you a sense of adventure, love of nature, or heard his whistle and knew him by Pug, you are very lucky. Larry was very much a part of Jean’s family as well as her brother Jim Plank who recently passed away. Larry was predeceased by his parents, and a brother Rocky.
Larry is survived by his wife Jean (Plank) Stinehour, his children Patricia, William, Rick and wife Debra, Craig and wife Diana, and their mother Phyllis Stinehour, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his daughter in-law Donna Stinehour, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the Grafton County Nursing Home staff for making Larry special with comfort and care. Donations can be made in Larry’s memory to Grafton County Home Assoc., Grafton County Nursing Home, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH, 03774.
The Ross Funeral Home has been entrusted in the care of Larry. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.RossFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.