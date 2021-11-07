Laurette Denise Perron Obituary

Laurette Denise Perron, 91, of Greensboro died peacefully at the Greensboro Nursing Home on Nov. 4, 2021, with family by her side.
Born in Hardwick in 1930, she was the oldest of 15 children by the late Rosaire and Alice Renaud. As part of a large French Canadian farming family, Laurette grew up with love, music, hard work and faith as her foundations.
After completing the 8th grade, she worked in housekeeping and child care. In 1953 she married Victor Perron of Greensboro. Before moving to the home that he built in Hardwick, they lived in a Greensboro cottage and for several summers hosted children from the Fresh Air program. Laurette enjoyed gardening, cooking, and raising her family. Her heart was broken when, at five years old, her oldest son died of Leukemia.
The family moved back to Greensboro in 1970. Laurette got her GED and pursued nursing. She became an LPN in 1983 and worked for many years at the Greensboro Nursing Home. She and Victor had a loving marriage and again she suffered heartbreak when he died in 1997.
Laurette was an active and devoted member of Saint Michael’s Church. She directed and sang in the choir, helped at the chicken pie suppers, became a eucharistic minister and strongly encouraged her children and grandchildren to continue in the faith. A talented musician, she played piano, accordion and sang beautifully at home, family gatherings and church soloist. She was proud of her French heritage, spoke it fluently and enjoyed the French folk songs. She loved parties, sharing jokes and stories with a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed holidays, good food and traveling which included trips to Maine, Hawaii, Italy and Aruba.
Laurette was predeceased by her son Richard, husband Victor, sisters Monique Martin and Patricia Ribolini, brothers Leon Renaud and Roland Renaud.
She is survived and will be very much missed by her son Robert Perron and his companion Susan Hill, daughter Alice Perron and husband MacNeil, grandchildren Roy MacNeil, Mavis MacNeil and husband Andrew Koehler, sister-in-law Nan Perron and her many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend with interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery followed by a lunch reception in the church hall. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences and memories are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Greensboro Nursing Home or Mary Queen of All Saints Parish.
