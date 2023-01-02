Lawrence A. Downs Obituary

Lawrence A. Downs, 79, of Mechanic Street, Lancaster, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home after a long illness.
Larry was born in Dover, NH, on October 3, 1943, the son of Fred and Leonie Downs. He attended St. Mary’s Grammar School and Dover High School graduating in 1962. He earned an apprenticeship cutting meat at the A&P in Dover after graduation. He worked in several A&P stores and was brought to the Lancaster store in 1974. He worked in several area stores, his last being Shaws where he retired in 2013.
Larry enjoyed fishing, watching the Red Sox, collecting stamps, and reading. He attended the Faith Bible Church in Littleton.
Surviving family members include his wife of 58 years Ann (Wiggin) Downs of Lancaster; a son Dennis Downs and wife Atashia of Lancaster; grandsons Matthew and Tyler Downs both of Lancaster; and great-grandsons Gracin, Dylan, Camden; a brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Dorothy Wiggin of Barrington; and a niece and two nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Kevin M. Downs in 1979.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 4, at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A funeral service will be held at the Faith Bible Church, Littleton, on Thursday, January 5, at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow on Friday at 1:00 PM in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, NH.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.