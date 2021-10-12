Lawrence “Larry” King, 98, of Birchwood Drive in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his home.
Larry was born in Center Harbor, N.H. on Sept. 25, 1923, to Joseph and Sadie (Moore) King. At the age of 4, Larry’s family purchased a farm in South Wheelock and moved there in the summer of 1927. He attended Chandler Pond Elementary School followed by Lyndon Institute, graduating with the Class of 1940. Following high school, Larry immediately found work and began the corporate climb, first with Diamond Bronze, Inc in Lyndonville, then with VT Tap & Die, and Wirthmore Feeds as a clerk and truck driver. Larry then married, secured a job with the Central Vermont Railway in St. Albans as an office clerk, and set up residence in St. Albans. In 2001, Larry married Alberta (Dion) Noyes King and moved to St. Johnsbury.
At the age of 20, in 1943, Larry was inducted in the US Navy. He finished training and was sent to Florida to await an assignment on a Navy minesweeper. With the rank of First Class Yeoman, Larry was tasked with the job of doing all the clerical work in the ship’s office. The ship became part of a convoy of around 5,000 ships heading to France as part of a flotilla of minesweepers to clear water of mines for the invasion. After the surrender of Germany, Larry was transferred through several stations to get back home and honorably discharged in November 1945. Larry was a member of the Lyndonville VFW, the Lyndonville American Legion where he served as chaplain, and the Moose Lodge where he served as Governor for three terms.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years: Alberta King of St. Johnsbury; a daughter: Nancy Stone of Lyndonville; four step-sons: Wade Noyes and wife, Sandra, of Hyde Park, Vt., Edwin Noyes of Lyndonville, Leonard LaVasser and wife, Cathy, of Randolph, Vt., and Richard LaVassar and wife, Karen of Madison, Maine; Many grandchildren, great-grands, brothers, sisters, etc.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. A Funeral Service officiated by John Sleeper will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 11 a.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately with military honors at Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Larry’s name to Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North St, Bennington, VT 05201.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.