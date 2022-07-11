Lawrence W. Coulter Sr. Obituary

Lawrence W. Coulter Sr., 84, of Meadows Road, Jefferson, N.H., died of a sudden illness at his home Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Larry was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Aug. 11, 1937, the son of George and Rena (Holmes) Coulter, and was raised in Randolph, N.H.
For over 40 years Larry was employed with Gorham Sand & Gravel under the tenure of several owners. He received many accolades throughout his career for his ability to solve problems, keeping his plant running and achieving maximum production. Health issues forced him to retire in the early 90’s. But not being an idle man, he found a position with Carroll Concrete where he was employed another eight years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and working in the shop of his garage. Larry was a huge Red Sox and Celtics’ fan and was most happy surrounded by family at the many gatherings over the years and having a hot dog (or two) cooked over the fire pit.
Larry served for a time in the National Guard and was a Deputy Fire Warden. He was also a long-time volunteer and past assistant Chief of the Jefferson Fire Department.
Surviving family members include his wife of 63 years, Helen (Samson) Coulter of Jefferson; his five children, Tammy St. Cyr and husband Vic of Dalton, Denise Morency and husband Pete of Berlin, George Coulter of Jefferson, Thomas Coulter and Robin of Florida, Lawrence Coulter Jr. and wife Holly of Jefferson; a brother Dean Coulter of Dalton; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. in the Hillside Cemetery, Jefferson. Celebrant, Deborah Szauter of Twin Mountain, will officiate. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the home of Larry and Holly Coulter.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.