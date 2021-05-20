Lawton Rhodes Smith passed away May 11, 2021 at the age of 82 surrounded by love. Lawton was born in South Weymouth, Mass. on June 6, 1938 to the Rev. Herbert and Florence Smith.
He attended school at Moses Brown and then Brown University and served in the Marine Corps Reserves. His vast and varied work history includes work as a skip tracer, a rally racecar driver, a dog trainer, a police officer, Deputy Mayor of Somerville, Mass., a news reporter, and a substitute teacher who transitioned into a staff member at Lyndon Institute, among other things. He played organ in his Dad’s churches, french horn in area town bands and volunteered his services as a Reiki master at NVRH after he retired. Lawton loved books, music and learning in general and passed on this love to his family.
Lawton is survived by his wife of 44 years Roberta of Burke, Vt., his daughters Lisa Smith, Erika (Drew) Downing and Brenda Smith, his sisters Florence (Charles) Miller, Barbara (Don) Blom and Beth (Bruce) Branchaud and several grandchildren whom he adored.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Services will take place at United Community Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Sunday June 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Due to COVID regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
