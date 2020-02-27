March 18, 1949 — February 20, 2020
Leesbeth K. Thrall, 70, of McIndoe Falls, slipped peacefully away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, following an extended illness with dementia, surrounded by her family, which she loved dearly.
Leesa graduated from UVM in 1971 and taught 2nd grade in Essex Junction, before moving on to her favorite job—raising her 3 children. Leesa enjoyed quilting, and over the years made and gave away many beautiful quilts.
Leesa is survived by her husband of 48 years, Wallace Thrall, of McIndoe Falls, and her three children, Sarah Thrall, Justin Thrall, and Megan Thrall, all living in Burlington, Vermont. She is also survived by her mother, Alvina Kain, of McIndoe Falls, her sister Tamara Herrera and husband Jose Herrera, also of McIndoe Falls. She was predeceased by her father Robert C. Kain and her brother Erick Kain.
There will be a graveside gathering in her memory in May 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.