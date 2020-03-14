Leo John Denby - Obituary

Leo John Denby, 79, of Berkley Lane passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Pine’s Rehabilitation & Health Center in Lyndonville, Vt.
Leo was born on Sept. 14, 1940 in Fairfield, Conn. the son of John and Ethel (Cooper) Denby. In 1972 he graduated from Lyndon State College with a BA in Psychology and purchased a camp on Berkley Lane. Leo worked as a counselor for the correctional department in St. Johnsbury. In 1977 he met and later married Christina Heaton sharing 43 years together. They later built their home on the same property and in 1981 he and his wife purchased Sheffield Seitan, an alternative meat substitute, which is still successful today. He was an ongoing carpenter, built his own home, loved to help friends and neighbors and work the land. In 2000 Leo ran for VT House of Representative for Caledonia County and at that time was also on the Lyndon Town School Board for two years. He is also remembered walking in the Stars and Stripes Parade by himself carrying a US flag for several years. Leo was one of a kind and loved helping people.
Survivors include his wife Christina; son: Sterling H. Denby of Lyndon; daughter: Brenna (Michael) Alger of St. Johnsbury; sister: Renee (Bruce) Balter of Martha’s Vineyard; three grandchildren: Anysa Marie Denby, Kirsten Mia Alger and Benjamin Alger.
Charitable donations can be made in Leo’s memory to Caledonia Home Health, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, 05819.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date in June.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
