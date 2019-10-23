Leo Richard - Obituary

Leo J. Richard went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2019, passing peacefully in his sleep. He was 67 years young. Originally from Dalton, Leo graduated with honors from White Mountain Regional High School in 1970. He was active in Boy Scouts of America and was just a few merits short of reaching the level of Eagle Scout. He also participated in drama club and became quite proficient with playing the trumpet. Leo was often called upon to share his skill at parades, memorial services and scout events. Leo then graduated from the University of New Hampshire, earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering. His adventures continued when he moved to Tucson, literally riding his bicycle for 30 days across the U.S. to get there. He then joined Up With People , a singing group and toured across the USA. He then earned an MBA from the University of Arizona. Initially employed as an engineer with Hughes Aircraft Company (now Raytheon) and later with IBM, he changed careers becoming a CPA with his own firm.
Leo had two abiding passions: His absolute faith in Jesus and running. His passion for running began in high school and never stopped. He completed eight Boston Marathons as well as other marathons around the country. He even completed a fifty mile race in Ohio finishing in 9th place: a great personal accomplishment. He was active in local races in Tucson and Arizona, winning Southern Arizona Roadrunner’s Rob Bell Award.
You could count on Leo’s sense of humor and unshakable integrity. A dedicated goal setter, he achieved every personal goal with fierce determination.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 35 years; Nancy from Tucson, Ariz., his mother; Mearline (Jill) Richard from Dalton, N.H.; one brother; Thomas Richard from Ramona, Calif., and two sisters; Carol Annie Richard from Fannethburg, Pa. and Doreen Brado & husband Barry, from Dalton, N.H. He also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews which he enjoyed staying in touch with on his trips back to NH. He will be greatly missed by all, but especially by his loving wife, who is absolutely certain that she will be with him again in eternity.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Gerald Richard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Dalton Congregational Church, or to one’s local scouting, drama, running or Church of your choice.
Memorial service will be at the Congregational Church, Dalton, N.H. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments in the Old Town Hall next to the Church immediately following. Please come celebrate a life worth remembering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.