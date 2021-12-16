Leo W. O’Donnell Obituary

Leo W. O’Donnell, 88, of Taplin Hill Road, Bradford, Vt., passed Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Leo was born July 15, 1933, in Vershire, Vt., the son of Hugh Sr. and Claudia (Button) O’Donnell. He grew up and attended school in Vershire.
On June 4, 1955, he married Lila Covey and together they raised six children in the house they built together, where his family always came first.
Leo was a very hard-working man, who was always in his garage and outside tinkering on something. He liked to stay busy maintaining his vegetable and flower gardens, splitting wood, and making small pieces of furniture for his children. He truly enjoyed sugaring with his two sons, Skip and Cris. He enjoyed watching his grandson Derrick race. He loved to take road trips out on backroads reminiscing about his life. One of his favorites was he and Lila watching the birds at the feeders. He loved old tractors.
Leo looked forward to canning, making jams and jellies with Lila and sister-in-law Shirley Bruleigh, and Sunday night suppers with his family. He was an all-around family man.
Leo worked for Malmquist Mill, Gallerani Livestock, Hayward Transportation, Bradford Reload which he truly enjoyed working for Mick Appleton. Mick was very good to him. He worked for Limlaw Pulp before retiring in 2010.
Survivors include his children Rebecca Brocar of Bradford, daughter-in-law Peggy O’Donnell of North Haverhill, N.H., Sylvia Sweet and husband Robert of Bradford, Cris O’Donnell and wife Cheryl of Bradford, Lisa Spencer and husband Jim of Orange, Vt., and Karen O’Donnell of Lebanon, N.H. Grandchildren Michael Paige, Cassandra Lemieux, Kelley O’Donnell, Melinda Boutin, John Sweet, Ashley Osgood, Derrick O’Donnell and Chelsie Spencer. Also several great-grandchildren. Siblings Jim O’Donnell and Gloria Huston. Several nieces and nephews.
Leo is predeceased by his parents, wife Lila, son Leo ‘Skip’ O’Donnell Jr., son in law Mark Brocar and his beloved dog Junior. Sisters Edith Parker, Mable Pushee, Elsie Cilley and Lois Covey and brother Hugh O’Donnell Jr.
Per Leo’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. A graveside ceremony will be held in the East Corinth New Cemetery for both Leo and Lila on June 4, 2022.
Hale Funeral Home in Bradford is assisting the family with arrangements.
