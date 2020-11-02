Leon A. Perkins Jr. - Obituary

Leon A Perkins Jr. of St. Johnsbury native of Barre Town, Vt. passed away on Oct. 29, 2020 at CVMC, Berlin, Vt. after experiencing several years of declining health. Skip, as he was best known by most, was born April 18, 1951 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Leon A. and Iona L. (Henderson) Perkins. A 1969 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, Skip formed many friendships that lasted all through his life. He returned many times throughout his life to enjoy reunions and reconnect with classmates from near and far.
Skip received his Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Champlain College in 1971. He went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Vermont in 1974. Upon graduation he was part of the original store opening “crew” of the former Zayre Store and held several positions while there. He also worked in finance for Maple Grove, the former Hovey Shops both in St. Johnsbury, the former White Mountain Printing and Publishing Co. in Littleton, N.H. He spent the rest of his career until retirement with the State of Vermont, Office of the State Treasurer in Montpelier.
Skip met his life partner, Richard Longhi in 2004; a long-term relationship of mutual caring and support, they made their home together in Barre Town Vt., Rick was an important part of his family and his life.
Skip was a proud member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1343, St. Johnsbury, Vt. He passed through each chair of the Order and served as Exalted Ruler from 1994-95. In 1995 he received the first ever “Exalted Ruler of the Year” award. He served as Treasurer for the Lodge from 1995-2005. In 1996, Skip received the honor of “Vermont Elk of the Year” by the Vermont Elks Association’s State President. He went on to be nominated and installed as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the northern district, serving his term from 1998-1999. He was fortunate to travel and participate in several National Conventions, including Chicago, Ill.; New Orleans, La.; Anaheim, Calif. and Minneapolis, Minn. He made long-lasting friendships with many special people. He felt blessed to have them in his life and to have been associated with such a worthy charitable organization as the ELKS.
Skip is survived by his beloved children, Amy J Perkins, 1424 Filbert St. Apt 1, San Francisco, CA 94019; Eric A Perkins, 99 Rose St., Burlington, VT 05401; his sister and best friend, Linda Perkins, 29 Harrison Ave. St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 and his life partner Rick Longhi 3 Wark St., Barre Town, VT 05641.
His very special niece’s Kimberly Perkins of Bath, Pa. and Karen Perkins Carey (Elmer) of Lyndonville, Vt.; his great niece and nephew, Kyra and Landon Carey; one uncle and aunt, Richard Henderson and Irene Lint of Presque Isle, Maine and his large family of many cousins.
Skip had a great acceptance of how others understood and expressed their spiritual life and until the last moments of his life, he continued to discover meaningful ways to express and live his spirituality.
There will be no calling hours, memories shared with music and words will be held Nov. 7, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. following with a gathering outside at 2 p.m. for a memorial service at the Elks Lodge, 118 Western Ave. in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, and special remembrances of Skip be in the form of contributions be sent to Silver Towers or to a Humane Society of their choice. Guare and Sons Funeral Home, 30 School Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be left a www.guareandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.