Leon Edward Lashua Jr. - Obituary

Leon Edward Lashua Jr., 57, of River Road, Gilman, VT, died unexpectedly at his home on November 23, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Leon was born in Worcester, MA, on April 20, 1963, the son of Leon Lashua Sr. and Elizabeth (Degnolt) Lashua.
He was a former vehicle transport driver for St. Johnsbury Subaru. His own love of cars included a passion for collecting Volkswagens. His family was most important to him and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved his religion and his Jehovah Witness family. On May 20, 2006 he married Hope and he felt very blessed to be married because it was the best decision he ever made. It was the most important day of his life besides meeting his children. He felt blessed to be a husband, father & papa.
Leon will be deeply missed by a world filled with friends and family that loved him endlessly. He was known for his contagious smile that would light up the room, and his heart full of gold. He would give the shirt off his back, and his all, to make sure the people around him would never suffer.
Surviving family members include his wife of 14 years, Hope Lashua of Gilman; his four children: Molly Lashua, Hallie Bilodeau of Littleton, Kerry Burge of Littleton and Todd Burge of Littleton; siblings: Frank Lashua of Massachusetts, Dimitri Apostale of Lancaaster, John Lashua and Kim Lashua both of Massachusetts; and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Tommy Apostale, Tammy, and Debbie Lashua.
Services will be delayed and held next spring or summer.
To assist the family with cremation expenses, donations may be made to Bailey Funeral Home by mail at 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584 or online at www.baileyfh.net .
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
