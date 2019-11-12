Leon Ellsworth Hopkins Jr. - Obituary

Leon Ellsworth Hopkins, Jr., 82, of Lyle Young Road, East Montpelier, Vt., died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on September 27, 1937, the son of Leon Sr. and Doris (Lang) Hopkins. He received his education from Lyndon Institute.
On Feb. 13, 1999, Leon married Gloria Biron at the North American Martyrs Church in Marshfield, Vt.
Leon worked as a contractor and electrician, and built many homes in the Lyndonville area. In retirement, he continued learning and building things. He even built his own submarine which he used to retrieve sunken logs, using them to create fine furniture.
One of Leon’s favorite places was what he affectionately called the “Granby Hilton.” It was his camp, a place where he would host boiled dinners and deer camp for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Biron Hopkins of East Montpelier; his stepchildren, Michelle Harper of East Montpelier, Anthony Biron of East Montpelier, and Emile Biron of Boxborough, Mass.; his siblings, Leone Gale of Lyndon Center, and Maybelle Shannon of Brewster, N.Y.
He was predeceased by his siblings; Ruth McCarty, Eleanor Wright, Marion Adams, Leonard Hopkins, George Hopkins, and Shirley Stalbird; and a stepson, Jeffrey Biron.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin- Barre, VT 05602
