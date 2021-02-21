Leon “Forest” Deforest Gent, age 79, of Morgan Road, Wheelock, Vt., as he was looking up to Heaven, went peacefully to be with his Lord, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from his home in Wheelock.
Forest was born in Hagerstown, Md., on Oct. 19, 1941, son to the late James Earl and Helen Jean (Bond) Gent. He grew up for a time where he was born, but as a military brat, he lived all over the country, including Hawaii. He joined the U.S. Marines at the age of 17 and served 3 tours in Vietnam, retiring as Staff Sergeant after 20 years. Forest worked after that as a janitor at the Lowell First Church of the Nazarene in Lowell, Mass., then at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H., retiring in 2003.
He met his beloved bride, Katherine J. (Stroh) through a dating service in 1996, and they were married 3 months later on April 18th, sharing nearly 25 years. He was not shy about his opinions and would, “Let you have it right between the running boards.” This was true about his faith in God. He was truly looking forward to his time to meet his Savior. He was an avid reader and had a passionate interest in scripture and end-times prophesy. He and Kathy moved to Wheelock in 2011 and joined the Lyndon Bible Church. They always had a good social circle of friends, and the church family was extremely important to him over the years. Forest was the “church constant” ever faithful and supportive. His favorite verse and one he lived by was Micah 6:8 “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Wheelock, Vt.; his son, Wayne Gent, of Bridgeton, N.C.; 3 step-children: Michael Strzempko and fiancé, Samantha Graves, of Wheelock, Derrick Strzempko also of Wheelock, Heather Amezaga and husband, Hugo, of Statesville, N.C.; 6 grandchildren: Maverick Strzempko, Mikalea Strzempko, Seth Gent, Ashley, Liam and Ethan Amezaga.
A Memorial Service will be planned for May at the Lyndon Bible Church with Rev. Joel Battaglia officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Futures Pregnancy Care Center, P.O. Box 65, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
