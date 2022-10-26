Leon Harold Gilman Jr. Obituary

Leon Harold Gilman Jr., 89 of Brookside Lane, Lyndon Corner, Vt. passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 at NVRH surrounded by his family. Leon was born in Lyndon on Aug. 28, 1933 son to the late Leon Gilman and Ruth (Newell) Gilman.
He attended and graduated from Lyndon Institute, he enjoyed skiing and was a member of the 1950 Vermont state champion ski team. He enjoyed outdoor activities with family and friends. He married the love of his life, Rosalyn Marie Moore Gilman, on Feb. 20, 1954 and they began their family of three boys Thomas Gilman, Robert Gilman and Michael (Jimmy) Gilman. Many summers spent with family and friends at Old Orchard Beach and trips to Florida in his beloved 1988 RV. They had very fond memories of time spent at the local Caledonia and Orleans fairs as well as the Fryeburg Fair; his love of tractors and cows kept him going back. Over the years he made many good friends. Although selling hay was his business it was more of a passion for him. His daily trips to the Busy Bee and the Miss Lyndonville Diner kept him nourished and happy.
Everyone who knew him loved him, always kind, helpful and a smile on his face. He is now reunited with the love of his life Rosie. He is survived by his son Thomas Gilman (Yvonne Dufour) Lyndon, Vt, Robert Gilman, Newark; six grandchildren Dave “Davy” Murray, Amanda (Dennis) Duffy, Melissa Dufour, Garrett Mastrioanni, Michael Gilman, Wyatt Gilman; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Murray, Alexandria Duffy and friend Tabor Reen, Colin Duffy; special friends Yvette O’Connor, Nicole O’Connor Rudolf (Martin) and Joan Mastrioanni; sister Patricia Nelson of Lyndonville; several nieces and nephews and dear friends who have been very supportive Kay Welch and Liz Williams.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Rose Gilman 2020, their son Michael “Jimmy” Gilman in 2017. His parents Leon and Ruth Gilman, brother-in-law Scott “Bill” Nelson, his sister Dorothy Nelson, brother-in-law John Nelson and brother Charles Gilman.
A celebration of love and life is planned for Nov. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church at 100 Church St. in Lyndonville, Vt.
Memorial donations can be made to the Lyndonville United Methodist church at P.O. Box 543, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or at an animal shelter or humane society of your choice. Condolences can be made in care of the family to Thomas Gilman PO Box 233, Lyndon, VT 05849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.