Leon LaCroix Obituary

Leon Joseph “Joe” LaCroix, aka: Grampa-Joe; Ranger-Joe; Poppa-Joe; and Harley-Joe, 81 years old died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a lengthy illness at the Corner Stone Hospice-House in The Villages, Fla.
He was born on March 28, 1940, in North Stratford, N.H. the youngest of six children to Alphonse and Alfredine L. (Gilbert) LaCroix. He grew up at the Nadeau Farm in Lancaster, N.H. until the age of 15 when he moved to live with his sister Denise in Somersworth, N.H. until entering the military at age 18.
In March 1978, Joe retired from the U.S. Army, with 22 years of active service. His military assignments varied, however he spent nine years in overseas assignments which included Korea; South America; Europe; and Vietnam. He received the Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star; three Bronze Stars; and two Purple Hearts among other commendations. Some of his military assignments included duty as a Special Agent, Military Intelligence, and Special Agent. He was trained as a polygraph examiner and attended numerous courses to include the FBI Associates Course.
After retiring from the military, Joe returned to the Lancaster/Groveton area and worked from 1992 through December 2005 as a Purchasing/Manufacturing Manager for Groveton Paper Board, Inc.
Joe earned an AS in Police Science; a BS in Criminal Justice and a MS in Behavioral Science/Criminal Justice.
He was active in community activities including a member of the White Mountain School Board and Commander of the Lancaster VFW Post #3041.
Joe was a Life member of the North Star Lodge #8;DAV;VFW Post #3041;American Legion Post #17; Purple Heart Association; Ranger Association; Retired CID Association; and the Harley Owners Group (HOG).
His hobbies included auto mechanics; traveling; gardening; fishing and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
In 2001, Joe experienced a family life style change and moved to Groveton. He enjoyed traveling, RV camping trips (especially to Canada) with his new life partner Louise.
Joe was predeceased by his first wife Marilyn Ardis (Carr) LaCroix with whom he raised their two children; two sisters Denise Libby; and Delores Fournier; and one brother Leo LaCroix.
Joe is survived by his second wife and life partner Louise L. (Holiday) LaCroix; his two children Suzanne M. LaCroix of Keene, N.H. and Michael J. LaCroix of Salida, Colo.; one granddaughter Lilli Vine Heller LaCroix of Salida, Colo.; two brothers Lawrence LaCroix and Laurier LaCroix both of Rochester, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Joe’s request, memorial calling hours will be held on Sept. 18, 2021, at the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton, N.H. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral prayers will follow immediately after at the funeral home with Fr. Timothy Brooks, pastor of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster officiating. Burial of cremains and Military Honors will follow in the Fair View Cemetery in North Stratford, N.H.
Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Groveton Ambulance Corp.; C/O Sandra Mason; 7 Arlington Dr.; Groveton, NH 03582.
To send the family your condolences via the on-line register book, please visit,www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
