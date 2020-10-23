Leona Lee Mead - Obituary

Leona Lee Mead
March 3, 1945 - Oct. 21, 2020
On Wednesday, October, 21, 2020, our beloved friend “Sally” was called home. Originally from Portland, Oregon Sally found her way to New Hampshire with a loving couple, Marsha and Hawk Lussier, who cared for her. Leona, who preferred to be called Sally, enjoyed life immensely. She loved to feel needed and helpful to the people around her. She had an immense talent for telling stories and a knack for acting when needed. Sally enjoyed going to dances, dressing up, musical entertainment, bingo, bowling, parades and going to church. She made several friends over the years at the Horse Meadow Senior Center and Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister Charlene. She leaves behind her sister Melody Jones and niece Lacey Bishop from Oregon, all of her Common Ground family of 22 years, Bob and Dottie Cliche who provided her a loving and caring home for 20 years, special friends Emily Hatch, Kay Thompson, Nancy Norman and Eve Ryan. She will be missed by many.
A small service will be held on Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 20 Elm St., Woodsville, N.H., social distancing and masks required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.