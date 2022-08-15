Leonard Francis Cantin Obituary

Leonard Francis Cantin, age 88, of East Haven, Vt., died at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vt., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Leonard was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Feb. 12, 1935, son to the late William and Elizabeth (Hardy) Cantin. He grew up on the farm, spent three years in Chicago working for brother Harland, then moved to Lyndonville in 1960. One of his fondest memories was growing up on the farm in Lancaster with his many siblings. He often spoke of his work horse “Chub” and dog “Tippy.” Also of his school days in a one-room schoolhouse which he would only attend if Tippy could accompany him.
Leonard began working at Lyndonville Electric in 1961 where he became a first class lineman and retired in 1998. He also became a master electrician and worked part-time doing residential and commercial wiring. He enjoyed playing pool and watching the Boston Red Sox.
Survivors include his three daughters: Pauline Harris and husband Thomas of Lyndonville, Kim Wynn and husband Russell, of East Haven, Cheryl Plonka Cann and husband Brian of Waldenbuch, Germany, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter: Lynn Cantin Young in 2004, his wife of 10 years: Virginia Hodges Cantin in February 2022, four brothers: Phillip, William, Arnold and Harland Cantin and three sisters: Virginia Caron, Madeline Rosebrook, and Josephine Ball.
Friends may call on the family Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville. A noon-time Graveside Service will be held at St. Elizabeth Cemetery on Hill Street in Lyndonville.
Memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Road Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495 or to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
