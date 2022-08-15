Leonard Francis Cantin Obituary

Leonard Francis Cantin

Leonard Francis Cantin, age 88, of East Haven, Vt., died at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vt., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Leonard was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Feb. 12, 1935, son to the late William and Elizabeth (Hardy) Cantin. He grew up on the farm, spent three years in Chicago working for brother Harland, then moved to Lyndonville in 1960. One of his fondest memories was growing up on the farm in Lancaster with his many siblings. He often spoke of his work horse “Chub” and dog “Tippy.” Also of his school days in a one-room schoolhouse which he would only attend if Tippy could accompany him.

