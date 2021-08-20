Leonard Larrivee Obituary

Leonard J. (Lennie) Larrivee (61) of Fairhaven, Mass., passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Born in Littleton, N.H., the son of the late Joseph Paul Larrivee and Marie (Ash) Perry. He settled in the Fairhaven area for many years.
He worked in Brockton, Aushnet, Mass., for Titleist-Footjoy as an inspector for 35 years. He enjoyed playing pool and participated in various area leagues. As a youth he loved cars, trucks and rebuilding his own hot rod.
Lennie is survived by his mother Marie, former wife Charlotte, and two sons, Brandon (Larissa) Larrivee, Kyle (Brittany) Larrivee. His four grandchildren, Wesley, Patrick, Freya Rose and Kyle. Siblings: brother Jon (Linda) Larrivee, sisters: Paula (Steven) Pelletier, Sara (Sid) Walker, Laurie Vargas and brother Joseph (Jennifer) Larrivee. Many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the Glenwood Cemetery Saint Rosa Lima Section at 1 p.m., Sept. 4, 2021 with a celebration of life to follow at the American Legion by Moore Dam, Littleton, N.H.
