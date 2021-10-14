Leroy Joel Mason Obituary

Leroy Joel Mason, 71 died unexpectedly in Glover, Vt. on Oct. 10, 2021. He was born in Barton on Jan. 2, 1950 to Joel Mason and Rosalind (Blair) Mason.
Growing up at the bottom of Perron Hill in Glover, he started helping local farmers who lived up the hill. Even at a young age, he was not afraid to do hard labor. He started operating equipment at an early age helping his father who was the road commissioner of Glover Town. He plowed snow, hauled gravel, and graded the roads.
Throughout his life he operated heavy equipment for various construction companies. He always felt proud after completing a project. He said if he could get a machine started, he could operate it.
He was a member of the first graduating class from Lake Region Union High School in 1968. He was a member of the American Legion Post 76 of Barton.
He got married and moved to Barton in 1970. He was drafted into the Army in 1970 and served for two and a half years. Being stationed in Germany brought him many fond memories. In October 1971 his son, Anthony (Tony) was born. In December 1973 Dana Mason joined the family. He and his sons enjoyed hunting and having great times playing cards with the boys’ friends.
In December 2006 his grandson Wyatt was born. He was Leroy’s pride and joy. “Papa” taught Wyatt to clean fish and drive at an early age.
He had many, many good friends who he liked to chum around with.
Before he became ill with diabetes and dementia, he enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing attending horse pulls, auto racing and family gatherings.
Leroy is survived by his sisters, Simone Mason of Lyndonville; Paulette Noyes of Lyndonville; Lorraine Williams and husband Donald of Waterford. He is also survived by his son Tony Mason and Girlfriend Barb Rowell; son Dana Mason & Grandson Wyatt Mason, the mother of his children, Grace Mason and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Anita in infancy, his brother Ray Mason, niece Casie Mason, nephew Brennan Stillson.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Union House Nursing Home Activities Fund: 3086 Glover Road, Glover, VT 05839, or Orleans Ambulance: 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, VT 05860.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at 77 Water St., Orleans. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Westlook Cemetery, Glover, Vt.
