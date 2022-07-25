Lesley Alison Conte Obituary

Lesley Alison Conte

Lesley Alison Conte, born May 8, 1933, died Dec. 6, 2021 at the age of 88 in Bradford, Vermont. Alison was born in Scotland to Leslie and Jessie McLees. She graduated as an RN from St. George’s Hospital School of Nursing and pursued a nursing career in London. She left England to visit her sister in the Rhinebeck, New York and stayed. She became a U.S. citizen in 1961 and settled in the Hudson, New York area. Her family from England was always welcome in her home and she made many trips to England over the years.

On June 8, 1975, Alison was welcomed into the large Conte family upon her marriage to Tom Conte, Sr. At the same time, she became step-mother to Tom Conte and Sherene Tiano.

