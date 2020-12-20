Leslie Frank Shatney - Obituary

St. Johnsbury, VT: Leslie Frank Shatney, age 77, died at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab, Thursday, December 17, 2020, following a long decline in health. He had been a resident since 2015 and had lived in Concord, VT, for most all his life.
Leslie, also known as Skinny & Pete, born on May 9,1943 grew up in Concord, son to Frank and Clara (Smith) Shatney. He was a jack-of-all-trades, working as a truck driver and mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and working on old trucks, especially with his brother, Glenn. Pete stayed pretty close to home and kept a fairly private life, but always had a smile to share with everyone.
Leslie is survived by 3 children: Frank Shatney (Janice) of Concord, VT, Vicki (Warren)Wilson of Tenn, Michelle(Scott) Gerald of Maine, 2 brothers: Richard “Dick” Shatney and wife, Dorothy, Glenn Shatney and wife, Rebecca, all of NC, step-sisters: Carol Brill of St. Johnsbury, Barbara Lynaugh, special friend Kevin Elliott of St. Johnsbury and sister-in-law Sharon Shatney of Florida and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Hodgdon Jaborek, his parents: Frank Shatney, Clara Lynaugh and step-mother: Edith Beede, his brother, Kenneth Shatney and his grandson, Franklin Shatney.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.