June 14, 1943 - April 24, 2021
A graveside service will be held for Leslie Hooker on July 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A reception will follow at the American Legion, Post 30, in Lyndonville, Vt. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.