Leslie James Joseph - Obituary

Leslie James Joseph, better known as “Huz,” passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, at the age of 79. Huz graduated from Derby Academy in 1958. Though he never attended college, Huz became a successful businessman by working his way up the ladder. His career began with Butterfields in Derby Line where he worked in accounting. Later, Huz became co-administrator, and eventually co-owner, of the Bel-Aire Nursing Home, employing approximately 40 people. After the sale of the nursing home, Huz was employed with Rozelle Cosmetics. until his retirement.
Simultaneously while running the nursing home, Huz purchased a piece of land on the Airport Road in Coventry as it was always his dream to have a farm. While building the barn until the cattle arrived, the barn was rumored to be a dance hall because the brick and wagon wheel façade was “too pretty to be a barn.” Huz raised Herefords, then replacement Holsteins. The farm was one of Huz’s greatest joys. When asked what he did for work, Huz would say he was a farmer, not ever mentioning anything else.
Huz enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid golfer and snowmobiler. He also enjoyed working in the woods. For years be belonged to a bowling league, and honed his skills as a woodcrafter/carpenter. Huz was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone and was an active participant in community associations. Huz flipped pancakes, built bridges, cleared trail, and held office for the North Country Mountaineers snowmobile club. As a young man, Huz coached baseball in the Babe Ruth league and was a member of the Elks Lodge. Huz also loved to bake and share his pies, cakes, and other specialties with family, friends, and co-workers.
Later in life, Orleans Country Club is where you would find Huz if he wasn’t in his workshop or visiting family. Some of Huz’s work can be seen near the 15th tee, a storm shelter and water station where there is now a plaque designating it as “Huz’s Watering Hole.”
For several years Huz enjoyed being a snow bird and traveling down to Ruskin Florida during the winter where he owned a home on the water in a golf club community. He bought a Jet-Ski and developed a love for being out on the water.
Huz was the last to pass away in his immediate family. He now joins his parents, George and Lessel (Coutts) Joseph, his brothers Robert and Alfred Joseph of Derby, his sister Patricia, and Alfred’s wife, Ruthie. Huz also joins his long time close friend, Henry Poutre.
Huz is survived by his children: Susan Mason and her husband Kevin of Roanoke, Va.; Brett Joseph and his wife Beth of Northborough, Mass.; Hayley Joseph of Lyndonville; Robyn Robar and her husband Darrell of Milton, Vt.; and Gary Joseph and his Fiancée Karen Hutchens of St. Petersburg, Fla. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Sally Wright of Derby, and his grandchildren: Troy Metcalf and his sister Amber Howard of Virginia, Richard Joseph and his sister Meredith of Massachusetts, Lindi Campbell-Mitsou of Connecticut and her sister Kara Campbell-Morin of Troy, Vt., Anthony Joseph and his sisters Emily and McKinley of St Petersburg, Fla., Gus of Florida; seven great-grandchildren, and several cousins.
A celebration of Huz’s life will be held in the evening of Sept. 20, 2019, at the Orleans Country Club from 5-7. Please come join us in remembering him. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
If you wish to remember Huz, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bob Silvester Jr Golf Program in Huz’s honor.
Bob Silvester Jr Golf Program
Orleans Country Club
PO Box 8
Orleans, VT 05860
