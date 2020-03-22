Leslie Murray Delworth - Obituary

Leslie Murray Delworth, 74, of Danville, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Les was born in Lancaster, N.H., on September 15, 1945, to Milton and Selma (Emerson) Delworth. He was raised in Gilman, East St. Johnsbury, and Concord, Vt., graduating from Concord High School, Class of 1963. That same year he joined the US Marine Corp and attended Boot Camp at Paris Island. Following his time in the Marines serving for a year in Vietnam, Les joined the Army National Guard accumulating over 20 years of service.
On August 14, 1976, he married Sheila Rose Root. Les worked for Ray’s Welding, Fairbanks Scales as a welder and then a machinist for 13 years, NE Tools for 7 years, and then after more than 15 years at Burndy’s in Littleton, N.H., he retired in 2007. Les was baptized just last year.
Les was a lifetime member of the NRA and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and shooting sports and watching football and TV. Les coached Little League and Babe Ruth for many years. He loved watching and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years: Sheila Delworth of Danville; two sons: Corey L. Delworth and wife, Shawna, of Waterford, Vt., and Timothy G. Delworth and wife, Jocelyn, of West Danville, Vt.; three grandchildren: Sydney Earle, and Hunter and Corey J. Delworth; and several cousins.
Visiting hours will take place Sunday, May 17, 2020, 4-7 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, 10 a.m. at Sayles Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com .
