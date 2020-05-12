The May 17-18, 2020 memorial services for Leslie Murray Delworth are being postponed to June.
Visiting hours will take place Sunday, June 7, 2020, 4-6 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, 10 a.m. at Sayles Funeral Home.
Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.