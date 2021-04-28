Leslie Robert Hooker Obituary

Leslie Robert Hooker of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on April 24, 2021 with his family by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years old.
Leslie was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 14, 1943, son of Allen and Rena (Somers) Hooker. He was raised and educated in Danville, Vt., graduating from Danville High School. Leslie married Teala Howard in 1965.
Leslie was a hard worker. He began working at Fairbanks Scales in 1963 and retired after 45 years with the company. He also did various moonlighting jobs involving tree service, building stone walls and moving service jobs.
Leslie was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going for walks. Leslie loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed baking, especially his mother’s famous coffee cookies, having cookouts and playing horseshoes and corn hole. He also enjoyed country music with friends and family and playing the bongos.
He is survived by his wife, Teala Hooker of St. Johnsbury; three daughters, Lisa Cross and Joseph Stewart of St. Johnsbury, Rita Pelkey of Waterford, Tina Riendeau and husband Paul of Lyndonville; a son, Randy Hooker and wife Jennifer of St. Johnsbury; eight grandchildren, Kevin and Steven Cross, Chad Pelkey, Maegan and Karl Riendeau and wife Jen, Jennifer Williams and Aaliyah and Hunter Hooker; four great-grandchildren, Rowan Cooliage, Eliana Pelkey and Carson and Madelyn Riendeau; sisters, Eunice Skinner and Marjorie Williams; brothers, Leon Hooker, Ronald Hooker and wife Claire, JR Hooker and Lee Hooker; brother-in-laws, Ronald Howard and wife Maybelle, Terry Howard and wife Rachel; sister-in-laws, Lynn Howard, Mary Reynolds and husband Bill, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Allen Hooker; his mother, Rena; sisters, Dorothy Douse Pearson and Lorraine Larrivee and husband Luke; brother, Maurice Hooker and wife Kathy; sister-in-law, Louise Hooker; mother-in-law, Rita Howard; father-in-law; Chester Howard; sister-in-law Wanda Langmaid; niece, Robin Howard; and brother-in-law, Chet Howard.
Leslie will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
