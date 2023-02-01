Lester Azarias Bousquet Obituary

Lester Azarias Bousquet, 79, Landaff, N.H., died peacefully in his sleep, holding the hand of his beloved wife on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. He was born in New Haven, Conn., to Edward and Dora Bousquet on Aug. 24, 1943. Lester attended New Haven public schools. He married Sandra Wrightington on March 19, 1964.
Lester worked as a member of the road crew for The Town of Lisbon, N.H., for many years, a job he loved. He enjoyed the outdoors, four-wheelin’ with his sons and wife Sandy, hunting and fishing. He liked having a clean truck and enjoyed the time he took making it just right. Lester, beyond all else, loved spending time with his wife and family. He loved Sandy to no end.
Lester is predeceased by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Santaw. He is joined in death by his wife of 58 years, Sandy Bousquet. Lester is survived by his two sons, Dennis Bousquet of West Burke, Vt., and Lester Bousquet and his wife Christine of West Burke, Vt.; a daughter, Sandy Poulin and her husband Ken of Berlin, N.H.; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Santaw of Lyndonville, Vt., and Betty Young and her husband Robert of Orleans, Vt.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. A graveside service will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, in Lisbon, N.H.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
