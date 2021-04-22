Letha Sawyer Obituary

Letha Sawyer, 81, of Laughlin, Nevada and Barnet, Vermont, passed away surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Letha was born on July 21, 1939 in Brunswick, Maine to Charles Frederick and Dorothy (Parsons) Owen. Letha graduated from Edward Little High School and went on to attend the Auburn Maine School of Commerce. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Gerald Richards and after their divorce, Letha married Jack Sawyer. They shared 40 years together until Jack’s passing last year. Letha worked briefly at St. Johnsbury Academy and then as an Insurance Broker at The Sawyer Agency in Danville, Vt. In 1986, she earned her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), a distinction in which she took great pride. After retiring from the insurance business, she enjoyed the lovely Laughlin, Nev. sunshine with Jack, and, among other things, she also became a proficient Blackjack dealer.
Letha loved to read and took great pleasure in her daily crossword puzzles. She enjoyed quilting and knitting-skills passed down from her mother and later passed on to her children.
Survivors include three children: Dawn Richards Kempton and husband, Matthew of Barnet, Vt.; Charles Richards and wife, Kimberly, of Manchester, N.H.; Matthew Richards and wife, Emily, of Fairfax, Vt.; three grandchildren: William (Sarah) Kempton, Amos (Jessica) Kempton, Dylan (Brittany) Kempton; six great-grandchildren: Chloe, Piper, Connor, Ethan, Owen and Leo; and two sisters: Sally Burlock and Susan Farnsworth and their families of Maine.
She was predeceased by an infant brother Charles Owen Jr., a son William Stuart Richards, her parents C. Fred and Dorothy Owen, her ex-husband Gerald Richards, and her husband John “Jack” Sawyer.
The family will celebrate her life later in the summer.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
